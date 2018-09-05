And hear from Jake Browning on the Huskies' missed opportunities in the loss to Auburn.

Yogi Roth of the Pac-12 Networks returns to the Husky Headlines podcast to review the Huskies’ season-opening loss to Auburn and assess the play of senior QB Jake Browning.

