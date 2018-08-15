Yogi Roth: “The functional football intelligence of this program is really evident when you’re watching them compete."

The Pac-12 Networks’ Yogi Roth continued his fall-camp tour around the Pac-12 with a stop in Seattle on Tuesday, and he joins the Husky Headlines podcast to share his first impressions of the Huskies. “The functional football intelligence of this program is really evident when you’re watching them compete,” he said.

