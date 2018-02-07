Jacob Eason is officially a Washington Husky, and the Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth returns to the podcast to help analyze what Eason's return home means for the future of the UW offense. Plus more on the Huskies' top-10 recruiting class on National Signing Day.
