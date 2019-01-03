Hear from Chris Petersen, Bush Hamdan, Taylor Rapp and more after the Huskies' loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

The Seattle Times’ Adam Jude and Larry Stone review the Huskies’ 2018 season. Plus, hear from Chris Petersen, Bush Hamdan, Taylor Rapp and more after the Huskies’ loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

