Brandon Huffman, a national recruiting editor at 247Sports.com, joins Adam Jude to break down the Huskies’ 2019 recruiting class, which 247Sports currently ranks No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 16 in the nation.
You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.
Support independent, local journalism. Subscribe to The Seattle Times.
Most Read Sports Stories
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' win over the Vikings on #MNF
- 'Middle of the road'? Seahawks' Frank Clark has a message for Richard Sherman
- On Russell Wilson's worst night, the Seahawks' new-look defense delivered its best game | Matt Calkins
- Mortenson replaces Skanska Hunt as general contractor for KeyArena renovation now topping $800 million
- Seahawks have finally exorcised the spirits lingering from their 2015 Super Bowl loss | Larry Stone
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.