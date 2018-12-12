Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Brandon Huffman, a national recruiting editor at 247Sports.com, joins Adam Jude to break down the Huskies’ 2019 recruiting class, which 247Sports currently ranks No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 16 in the nation.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.

Support independent, local journalism. Subscribe to The Seattle Times.

Most Read Sports Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.