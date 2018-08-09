Plus, conversations with senior left tackle Trey Adams and junior safety Taylor Rapp on the latest Husky Headlines with Adam Jude.
In this week’s Husky Headlines podcast, more on five-star linebacker Ale Kaho‘s release from Washington and move to Alabama. Plus, a look at five early standouts (16:30) from the first five open practices of fall camp, and conversations with senior left tackle Trey Adams (28:20) and junior safety Taylor Rapp (37:42).
You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.
Support independent, local journalism. Subscribe to The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.