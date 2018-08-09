Plus, conversations with senior left tackle Trey Adams and junior safety Taylor Rapp on the latest Husky Headlines with Adam Jude.

In this week’s Husky Headlines podcast, more on five-star linebacker Ale Kaho‘s release from Washington and move to Alabama. Plus, a look at five early standouts (16:30) from the first five open practices of fall camp, and conversations with senior left tackle Trey Adams (28:20) and junior safety Taylor Rapp (37:42).

