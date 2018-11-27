HuskiesHusky FootballSports Husky Headlines podcast: Pac-12 championship game preview with Jon Wilner Originally published November 27, 2018 at 5:11 pm Plus, hear from Myles Gaskin and Bush Hamdan after Tuesday's practice. Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News joins Adam Jude to preview the UW-Utah matchup in Friday’s Pac-12 title game. Plus, hear from Myles Gaskin and Bush Hamdan after Tuesday’s practice. Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.