Seattle Times Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta helps preview this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. What are the most pressing questions for the Seahawks so far this offseason? And what does Bob expect to see from two of UW’s most high-profile NFL prospects, Vita Vea and Dante Pettis?

Also, tight end Will Dissly is one of seven Huskies scheduled to work out at the combine this week. Hear from Dissly about his journey as an under-the-radar defensive lineman from Montana to a potential NFL tight end.

