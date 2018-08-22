Plus, the top 5 breakout candidates for the Huskies this season.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington senior running back Myles Gaskin previews the Huskies’ season opener against Auburn and more. Plus, the top 5 breakout candidates for the Huskies this season.

