Adam Jude previews the Huskies’ home finale against Oregon State and catches up with senior running back Myles Gaskin before his final game at Husky Stadium. Gaskin says he feels “great” coming off his two-game absence from a shoulder injury. Also, an update on preseason All-American left tackle Trey Adams, and answering questions from this week’s #HeyJude mailbag.

