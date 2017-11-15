Husky legend Mario Bailey joins the podcast to discuss Dante Pettis, Jake Browning and the Huskies' offensive issues. Plus, what's next for Azeem Victor after his indefinite suspension Wednesday?

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Husky legend Mario Bailey joins the podcast to discuss Dante Pettis, Jake Browning and the Huskies’ offensive issues.

Plus, what’s next for Azeem Victor after his indefinite suspension Wednesday?

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.