Husky legend Mario Bailey joins the podcast to discuss Dante Pettis, Jake Browning and the Huskies' offensive issues. Plus, what's next for Azeem Victor after his indefinite suspension Wednesday?
You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.
