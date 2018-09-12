Plus, more from the #HeyJude mailbag.

Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group joins Adam Jude to break down the Huskies’ Pac-12 opener at Utah on Saturday. He also dives into the “childish” tweet from ESPN’s Mark Jones directed at UW.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.

Support independent, local journalism. Subscribe to The Seattle Times.