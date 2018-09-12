Plus, more from the #HeyJude mailbag.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group joins Adam Jude to break down the Huskies’ Pac-12 opener at Utah on Saturday. He also dives into the “childish” tweet from ESPN’s Mark Jones directed at UW.

Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.