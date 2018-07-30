A look at three of the key questions facing the Huskies entering camp Friday.

Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Huskies open fall camp on Friday, and we’ll discuss three of the biggest questions (8:57) facing the Pac-12 favorites. Plus, a sit-down interview with Jake Browning (20:48) entering his senior season.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.

Support independent, local journalism. Subscribe to The Seattle Times.

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.