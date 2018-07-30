A look at three of the key questions facing the Huskies entering camp Friday.
The Huskies open fall camp on Friday, and we’ll discuss three of the biggest questions (8:57) facing the Pac-12 favorites. Plus, a sit-down interview with Jake Browning (20:48) entering his senior season.
You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.
Support independent, local journalism. Subscribe to The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.