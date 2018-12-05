Plus, a recap of the Huskies' victory over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.

Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell, a Shoreline native and lifelong Husky fan, talks Rose Bowl, Jake Browning, UW recruiting and more with Adam Jude.

Plus, hear from Chris Petersen, Greg Gaines, Ben Burr-Kirven and others after the Huskies’ Pac-12 championship game victory over Utah.

