Plus, a recap of the Huskies' victory over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.
Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell, a Shoreline native and lifelong Husky fan, talks Rose Bowl, Jake Browning, UW recruiting and more with Adam Jude.
Plus, hear from Chris Petersen, Greg Gaines, Ben Burr-Kirven and others after the Huskies’ Pac-12 championship game victory over Utah.
