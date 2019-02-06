New UW football beat writer Mike Vorel makes his Husky Headlines podcast debut.

New Husky football beat writer Mike Vorel joins Adam Jude to break down the Huskies’ signing of Daniel Heimuli and Asa Turner on National Signing Day, and discuss the Huskies’ chances with four-star receiver Puka Nacua.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.

Support independent, local journalism. Subscribe to The Seattle Times.