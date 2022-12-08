Or is it less a place and more a mechanism — a bridge between college football past and future?
Semantics aside, we’re here to help.
The NCAA has implemented two windows when players can enter the transfer portal without losing a year of eligibility — Dec. 15 to Jan. 18, and May 1-15. And, as Washington’s roster expands and contracts — via additions, subtractions and season-altering surprises — we’ll be here to track it all.
When a player commits to Washington, we’ll have it here.
When a Husky exits the program, we’ll have it here.
Transfer candidates, scholarship offers and official visits?
Here. Here. Here.
So bookmark this page for all things Husky transfer portal.
And welcome aboard the bridge.
Outgoing UW football transfers
Incoming UW football transfers
Source: UW Huskies safety Cameron Williams to enter transfer portal
UW junior safety Cameron Williams will enter the transfer portal, according to a source.
The 6-foot, 207-pound Williams — who started 10 games from 2019 to 2021 — played sparingly in the first four games this fall before notifying the coaching staff of his decision to redshirt and to maintain an extra year of eligibility. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
A Bakersfield, Calif., product, Williams produced 49 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble in 24 career games. He was ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit and the No. 27 safety in the 2019 class when he signed with Washington over Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, WSU and more.
Since college football’s transfer portal officially opened Monday, 734 FBS players have entered, according to on3.com. That list includes just two Huskies (so far): junior safety Cameron Williams (who opted to redshirt to maintain two years of eligibility) and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa (who was suspended for much of the season).
Between now and Jan. 18 — when the winter portal window closes — other Huskies will likely opt for college football free agency.
