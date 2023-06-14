And then there was one.

Two days after Garfield quarterback EJ Caminong withdrew his Washington commitment, three-star athlete Landon Bell did the same Wednesday.

When it comes to 2024 Husky commits, four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau is the last one left.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God, my family, friends and others that have assisted me along this football journey,” Bell tweeted Wednesday. “It has and is taking me to Great places. One being The University of Washington. I have nothing but love and respect for The UW coaching staff. They have been like a second family to me. Thank you for the great opportunity!

“With that being said I would like to announce that I am no longer committed to UW my recruitment is now 100 percent fully open !!!”

Bell — a 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete from Henderson, Nev. — was ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 3 player in Nevada and the No. 92 athlete in the 2024 class by 247Sports. He was recruited to play wide receiver at Washington.

Outside of UW, the Liberty High School standout has earned offers from Arizona (where he took an official visit last weekend), Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Michigan State, Nevada, Portland State, Central Florida and UNLV.

The Huskies, meanwhile, are set to host 27 prospects on official visits in the next two weeks. That list includes four wide receivers — four-star Kwazi Gilmer, four-star Emmett Mosley, four-star Jason Robinson and three-star Justice Williams.

The majority of UW’s 2024 recruiting class will likely be assembled over the next two months. A year ago, Kalen DeBoer and Co. added 15 commitments between June 20 and July 27.

And now, the Huskies are essentially starting from scratch.