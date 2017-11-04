The Huskies receiving corps get dealt another blow, as Pounds will be sidelined the rest of the season with a non-contact knee injury suffered in practice.

Washington’s depleted passing attack has been dealt another significant injury.

Sophomore wide receiver Quinten Pounds did not dress for Saturday’s game against rival Oregon and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, coach Chris Petersen said after the Huskies’ 38-3 win.

Petersen said Pounds suffered the non-contact injury in practice.

Pounds has 10 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown this season. His leaping 43-yard touchdown reception over two defenders at Colorado is the highlight of the year for the Huskies’ wide receiving corps this season.

Pounds’ injury comes on the heels of a major injury to freshman tight end Hunter Bryant, UW’s second-leading receiver. Bryant is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a left leg injury.

Starting slot receiver Chico McClatcher was lost to a season-ending broken ankle in late September. At the time, he was UW’s second-leading receiver.