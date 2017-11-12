ESPN selects UW-Utah for a 7:30 p.m. start Saturday.

And so it goes for this sleepy-time team.

The No. 16 Huskies will play yet another after-dark game at Husky Stadium on Saturday, hosting Utah for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

The start time was announced late Saturday night. ESPN had used one of its six-day window to select Pac-12 games for Nov. 18 games.

Of its 11 scheduled games this season, Washington (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) has played 10 of them after 5 p.m. PT — and seven after 6:30 p.m.

A start time has not yet been announced for the Nov. 25 Apple Cup at Husky Stadium.