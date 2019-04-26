Washington safety Taylor Rapp has been selected in the second round (61st overall pick) in the NFL draft, following Byron Murphy as the second defensive back from UW selected in this draft.

Since 2013, the Huskies have now had seven defensive backs selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft. With Kaleb McGary, Byron Murphy, Drew Sample and now Rapp going in the first two rounds, the Huskies matched the program’s record for players taken in the first two rounds of any draft (from 2015 and 2017).

Rapp, a Bellingham native, is the first-ever NFL draft pick out of Sehome High School.

Rapp’s mother is from China, his father is from Canada, making Rapp one of the few players of Chinese heritage ever selected in the NFL draft.

As a true freshman at UW, Rapp became a surprising starter at safety just a few weeks into the 2016 season. He had two interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — in the 2016 Pac-12 championship game against Colorado, helping the Huskies win their first conference title in 16 years.

Rapp was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection in 2017 and 2018, and an ESPN All-American last fall, when he posted 59 tackles, two interceptions and a team-high five sacks.

From his freshman year his IQ has been unique. The most instinctive player over last 5 years in Pac-12 IMO. Add in a SPECIAL teammate & a special player – I think we will see @trapp07 in #ProBowl for years to come. @CoachLakeUDUB develops as well as any1 #ProDawgs @Pac12Network https://t.co/oP2NdYN7EH — Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) April 27, 2019

The Rams snag Taylor Rapp. Love that pick. UDub DC Jimmy Lake told me Rapp is the smartest college player he’s ever coached. Said Rapp played 4 positions every game, is a good tackler with really good range. Chris Petersen raves about his toughness too. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 27, 2019

Several teams have flagged #Washington SS Taylor Rapp w/ a hip flexor issue, which is good/bad news for him. Good news: Teams believe that injury likely contributed to his 4.78 40 Bad news: Some teams are worried about the injury, which could affect where he is drafted tonight — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 26, 2019

Great value for Rams there with Taylor Rapp. Slow 40 pushed him down board. But he'll play pissed off, making teams pay for passing on him. Great fit with Wade Phillips. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 27, 2019