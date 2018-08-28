Trey Adams is back atop the depth chart at left tackle.

The No. 6 Huskies on Tuesday released their depth chart for Saturday’s season opener against No. 9 Auburn in Atlanta.

There are no major surprises based off our depth chart breakdowns (offense here and defense here) from last week, but it’s no doubt a great sign for the UW offense that senior left tackle Trey Adams is back atop the depth chart at left tackle. Word of caution: This doesn’t mean Adams, in his return from a torn ACL last October, will in fact start on Saturday — or that anyone listed atop the depth chart will in fact start — but it’s at least a step in that direction.

In the one lingering position battle on the roster, redshirt freshman Jaxson Kirkland is listed as the starter at right guard, ahead of senior Matt James. Kirkland, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound graduate of Jesuit High in Portland, will wear No. 51 in his UW debut on Saturday, the number his father, Dean, a captain and starting guard on the Huskies’ 1990 Pac-10 championship team that defeated Iowa in the Rose Bowl.

“He’s doing a good job,” offensive line coach Scott Huff said earlier this month. “He’s picking it up quick. He’s done a good job with his feet. He’s playing physical. He’s not scared to jump in your face and he’ll mix it up. That’s a huge part of the game. He’s a big ol’ joker — he’s 6-7, 315 pounds or whatever. He’s making mistakes and those are good rookie mistakes. The encouraging thing is when he makes a mistake he typically doesn’t make it twice. And that’s the sign of progress. I think where he’s at.”

Junior Chico McClatcher — coming back from two major surgeries last fall — is listed behind junior Aaron Fuller at one receiver spot.

It is interesting to see senior Tevis Bartlett listed back at strong-side linebacker. He has spent most of spring ball and fall camp transitioning inside to weakside linebacker, where junior DJ Beavers is now listed atop the depth chart (with Kyler Manu and Jake Wambaugh as the backups inside). The feeling here is Bartlett will likely still see time inside but his versatility creates improved depth at both positions.

Fifth-year senior Shane Bowman is atop the depth chart at one defensive line spot, and Benning Potoa’e is listed ahead of Ryan Bowman at Buck linebacker.

On special teams, redshirt freshman Peyton Henry has officially won the kicking job, and Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are listed as the top two kick returners.

UW’s full depth chart:

And here is Auburn’s depth chart: