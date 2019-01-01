Sophomore Brandon McKinney makes first career start in Rapp's place.

PASADENA, Calif. — The Huskies are without All-American safety Taylor Rapp to open the 105th Rose Bowl.

Rapp, a junior from Bellingham, suffered a hip injury in the Huskies’ Pac-12 title-game victory over Utah and was limited in December practices, sources told The Seattle Times. He warmed up before the Rose Bowl but has not played.

A first-team all-Pac-12 safety the past two seasons, Rapp is thought to be giving strong consideration to declaring for the NFL draft after the Rose Bowl.

Sophomore safety Brandon McKinney made his first career start in Rapp’s place against Ohio State on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskies forced Ohio State into a three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, with Ryan Bowman sacking Dwayne Haskins on third-and-long.

But Ohio State drove 77 yards on 11 plays on its second possession, capped by Haskins’ 12-yard yard touchdown pass to a wide open Parris Campbell in the middle of the end zone. Ohio State 7, Huskies 0.