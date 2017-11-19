It's the 11th consecutive year that the Huskies have been the betting favorite over WSU.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Well, nothing new here: Washington is favored to win the Apple Cup.

Vegas oddmakers have made the Huskies an early 10-point favorite over Washington State entering Saturday’s Apple Cup at Husky Stadium (5 p.m., FOX).

This marks the 11th consecutive year that the Huskies have been favored in the Apple Cup.

UW has won four in a row over WSU, all by double digits, and seven of the last eight.

The No. 14 Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12), coming off a bye, can clinch the Pac-12 North with a win over the No. 15 Huskies (9-2, 6-2).

The game is sold out.

Adam Jude: ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.