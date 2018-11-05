A preseason Associated Press All-American, Adams injured his back four days before the Huskies' season opener against Auburn and has not played this season.

Washington left tackle Trey Adams, out all season after having back surgery in September, plans to return to UW for a fifth season of eligibility in 2019, coach Chris Petersen confirmed Monday.

“I think that’s the plan right now,” Petersen said. “But, you know, things are always fluid.”

The Seattle Times reported in September that Adams was considering a return to the Huskies in 2019. A preseason Associated Press All-American, Adams injured his back four days before the Huskies’ season opener against Auburn.

He was already returning from surgery in October 2017 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Adams has been practicing with the Huskies the past two weeks. It’s not known if Adams will be cleared to play this season. If cleared, he could play in up to four games and still preserve his redshirt status this year.