“I wanted the game winner,” Vizcaino says after his 38-yard field goal beats Utah 33-30.

Tristan Vizcaino wanted another chance.

He missed a point-after attempt in the first quarter and pushed a 30-yard field-goal try wide left in the third, but none of that mattered when Jake Browning engineered a dramatic last-minute drive that put the Huskies in position for a go-ahead score.

“I wanted the game winner,” Vizcaino said. “I wanted it last week at Stanford if we were in that position, too. Our specialist unit, (holder) Race Porter and (long snapper) A.J. Carty, this is a moment we have been preparing for and a moment we have wanted. I’m just happy we got the opportunity.”

It didn’t matter that Vizcaino had been much maligned during his career and this season for missed attempts; he was just 8 of 14 entering Saturday.

“I’ve let my teammates down in a couple of games in the past,” Vizcaino said. “So being able to bounce back and hopefully make it up to them tonight, it means a lot to me.”

With four seconds left and the ball at the Utah 21, Vizcaino jogged on the field and booted a 38-yard field goal that gave No. 16 Washington an improbable 33-30 comeback victory on a chilly Saturday night in front of 65,767 at Husky Stadium.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” Vizcaino said. “It felt great. One of the best feelings you could ever have as a kicker, if not the best feeling.”

Huskies coach Chris Petersen said he didn’t consider benching Vizcaino for redshirt freshman Van Soderberg as he did once this season.

And Petersen had no qualms with Vizcaino taking the winner.

“He was itching,” Petersen said. “I really felt that at that stage, he and we had nothing to lose. I think he’s cleaner from the left hash and I really thought he was going to make it because if not, we got to overtime.

“I kind of felt he cut it loose and just let go.”

It was the first game winner Vizcaino had made at any level.

“I’ve missed a good amount of kicks in my career,” he said. “I’m glad I made this one.”