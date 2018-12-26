Huskies begin practices in Los Angeles on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES — First, some fun.

A day before they begin in earnest preparations for a Rose Bowl showdown against No. 5 Ohio State, the No. 9 Huskies convened at Disneyland on Wednesday and enjoyed a little time away from football.

Well, most of them enjoyed themselves.

After a ride on the California Adventure’s main roller coaster, “Incredicoaster,” Chris Petersen might have wished he was back on the practice field.

“That tested me a little bit. I hadn’t been on one of those in awhile,” the Washington coach said.

The No. 9 Huskies (10-3) had three days off for Christmas, then met as a team Wednesday for a bowl-week kickoff event at Disneyland, along with coaches and players from Ohio State.

“The season can be so hectic and just a tremendous amount of work by our players and coaches, so to get a day like this where we truly get to come and not think about football and have fun for a day is awesome,” Petersen said.

A busy bowl week continues early Thursday with the first formal news conference for both teams at LA Live. Washington’s offense will be represented by offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, quarterback Jake Browning, running back Myles Gaskin, center Nick Harris, wide receiver Aaron Fuller and tight end Drew Sample.

The Huskies will then have their first practice of the week later Thursday morning at the StubHub Center in nearby Carson.

Practices are closed to the general public.

On Friday evening, the Huskies will take part in a the Lawry’s Beef Bowl in Beverly Hills, a red-carpet Rose Bowl tradition since 1956 in which the two teams “compete” to see which side can eat the most prime rib.

On Saturday morning, another news conference will include the UW defense, featuring coordinator Jimmy Lake, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, safety Taylor Rapp, cornerback Byron Murphy, defensive tackle Greg Gaines and safety Jojo McIntosh.

The Rose Bowl media day event is scheduled for Sunday morning.

The 105th Rose Bowl Game is set for a 2:10 p.m. kickoff Tuesday on ESPN, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call, and Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi on the sidelines.