UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake is not concerned about players looking ahead. "It is all in on beating Oregon State," he says.

An Apple Cup that is shaping up to be as big as any before it is just 10 days away.

The poor joke is that the Huskies will be coming off back-to-back bye weeks in preparation to play the Cougars in Pullman, and the punch line in that, of course, is Oregon State.

No. 17 Washington (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) is a 32.5-point favorite against the Beavers (2-8, 1-6) entering UW’s home finale Saturday at Husky Stadium (1:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).

The Huskies on Tuesday insisted Oregon State has their complete attention. They say they aren’t concerned about looking ahead to an Apple Cup that will decide the Pac-12 North title.

“No. Nope. We do not at all,” UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “It is all hands on deck. We’ve been working on Oregon State for two weeks now, and what’s awesome is we’re way ahead at this point in our preparation. It is all in on beating Oregon State.”

Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven is one of 21 seniors expected to be recognized during the Senior Day ceremony before the Oregon State game.

“I don’t think anyone is going to let the ‘last home game’ element get in the way of playing good football,” he said, when asked about managing the emotions of his final game at Husky Stadium. “It would be a shame to go out there and get so excited about playing in your last game and play bad football for the last time in front of these fans.”

Miller expected to return

Senior cornerback Jordan Miller, out the past two games with a leg injury, returned to practice during UW’s bye week, and Lake said he expects Miller to be available against Oregon State.

With Miller sidelined, sophomore Keith Taylor made the first two starts of his career against California and Stanford. Two other second-year sophomores, safety Brandon McKinney and nickelback Elijah Molden, played extensively in the victory over Stanford.

“Brandon McKinney, he could start anywhere,” Lake said. “And he’s basically a starter for us in all our third-down passing situations. He’s done an unbelievable job for us. He’s smart. He allows us (the ability) to move around Taylor Rapp and do different things with him, and also with JoJo McIntosh. … Elijah Molden, Keith Taylor, Brandon McKinney, all three of those guys I see as starters.”

Lake also praised the three true-freshmen defensive backs, Kyler Gordon, Julius Irvin and Dominique Hampton.

Against Stanford, Gordon and Irvin appeared in their second game; Hampton made his debut for the Huskies in kickoff coverage.

With McIntosh ejected against Stanford for targeting, Gordon also played a key role, Lake said, in the “penny” position (a hybrid nickel-safety) on third down.

“What was really cool was you could see they had more confidence and they were going down there,” Lake said. “Kyler made a really good tackle on kickoff. It was Dom’s first college football game and he had a tackle as well. And Kyler was part of our third-down package when we had a couple guys down in the secondary and he went out there and got a ‘plus’ (grade) on every single play. So very proud of those guys. We know they’re going to be very good players for us and it was great to see those guys were ready to go.”

Lake credited first-year defensive backs coach Will Harris for his extensive work with the true freshmen to get them ready to play.