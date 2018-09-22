Bru McCoy is the No. 4 recruit in the country according to 247Sports.com.
Another five-star recruit is making his way to Montlake.
Bru McCoy, a standout receiver and linebacker at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., is making his official visit to Washington this weekend, Brandon Huffman of 247Sports.com reports.
This summer, McCoy listed the Huskies as one of his top eight schools, along with USC, Oregon, UCLA, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas and Florida State.
Two weeks ago, the Huskies hosted five-star wide receiver Kyle Ford, another top recruit from Southern California.
247Sports.com ranks the 6-foot-2, 212-pound McCoy as the No. 4 overall recruit in the Class of 2019.
“He’s an NFL prospect on both sides of the ball and the kind of player you don’t expect to see in college more than three years,” Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote this summer. “Will he stay at receiver, move to defense full time or play both positions? Most of the schools recruiting him like at receiver but have said he could also see time as a third down pass rush specialist.”
Among the other visitors for the UW-Arizona State game tonight is Eastside Catholic junior running back Sam Adams II, the son of former Seahawks defensive tackle Sam Adams.
