Washington freshman tight end Hunter Bryant, out since late October with a knee injury, has returned to practice and could be available when the Huskies play Penn State in the Dec. 30 Fiesta Bowl, UW coach Chris Petersen said Wednesday.

Bryant, a 6-foot-2, 239-pound tight end out of Eastside Catholic High, has a limited participant in recent practices as he recovers from a partially torn ACL sustained in the Huskies’ Oct. 28 victory over UCLA at Husky Stadium.

Bryant, named to ESPN’s Freshman All-America team, ranks second on the team with 22 catches for 331 yards and one touchdown in eight games.

Petersen also confirmed that senior receiver Dante Pettis (ankle) and senior running back Lavon Coleman (ankle) are back practicing with the team.