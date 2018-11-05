The game will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

The Huskies’ will have an afternoon kickoff for their home finale.

The Washington-Oregon State game on Nov. 17 has been selected for either a 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. kickoff, the Pac-12 announced Monday afternoon.

The game will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

FOX has exercised a six-day selection window to protect the other Pac-12 games on Nov. 17.

The Huskies (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) are idle this week. They have won 13 in a row at Husky Stadium, including Saturday’s 27-23 victory over Stanford.

“No question that our fan base truly helps us win,” UW coach Chris Petersen said Monday. “You go back to when is the last time we’ve lost here, and it’s been a while. I really attribute a lot of that to the energy that Husky Nation brings to the table, and it’s awesome. Love that.”

Washington closes out the regular season against the Beavers (2-7, 1-5) before traveling to Pullman for the Apple Cup on Nov. 23.