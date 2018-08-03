Kaho was removed from UW's roster on Friday.

Washington co-defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who helped recruit Ale Kaho to UW, said that the coaching staff has been in contact with the former five-star linebacker who on Thursday requested his formal release from UW.

“He’s going through some issues and he’s trying to work through them,” Kwiatkowski said after the Huskies’ first practice of fall camp Friday evening. “There’s been a little dialogue there. But it is what it is, so we’ve got to let it play out.”

UW coach Chris Petersen was not made available for comment after practice Friday.

Kaho was removed from the Huskies’ roster on Friday morning. As of mid-day Friday, UW had not formally responded to Kaho’s request from his National Letter of Intent, a family member told The Seattle Times.

The university has 30 days to respond to the request for release, according to the National Letter of Intent website. UW cannot “block” Kaho from attending another institution, but in most cases the student-athlete must sit out an academic year before participating in a sport.

It is possible that UW could deny Kaho’s request to be released, and Kaho would then have 30 days to appeal that decision.

Kaho, from Reno, Nev., was one of the nation’s top-ranked linebackers in the Class of 2018, and he signed with the Huskies last December.

He moved to Seattle this summer but was unable to participate in the Huskies’ formal offseason training program because he still had one high-school class to complete before he could enroll at UW.

Back in Reno, Kaho’s parents have been going through divorce proceedings. Then last month, two members of Kaho’s family, an aunt and an uncle, died suddenly. Kaho went home for their memorial services late last month and has remained there. Family members were worried about Kaho’s health after he apparently lost some 20 pounds while in Seattle.