The Beef Bowl has been a pre-Rose Bowl tradition for teams since 1956.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Jaylen Johnson didn’t want to eat too much. He’s been watching his weight lately and, you know, there’s practice Saturday morning.

Kaleb McGary? He was willing to eat just about anything they put in front of him Friday.

“That’s the great thing about being an O-lineman,” said McGary, the Huskies’ 6-foot-8, 324-pound senior right tackle. “There’s really no such thing as eating too much.”

McGary had the honor of cutting the first piece of prime rib during the Beef Bowl, a pre-Rose Bowl tradition since 1956 that’s held each year at Lawry’s The Prime Rib, an upscale restaurant on Beverly Hills’ famed Wilshire Boulevard. McGary wore a traditional chef’s uniform, torque and all, for the cutting ceremony.

“Surprisingly, it fits me pretty well. I wish some of my shirts fit me like this,” he said.

The Huskies arrived in their team buses and were greeted by a local high school band, a red carpet and a standing ovation from the restaurant staff.

In another ceremony, Johnson, a senior defensive lineman from nearby Corona, was selected to pour the dressing into a large bowl of salad.

“This is super cool,” Johnson said. “There’s already a prestige about this bowl game, so to come in here — I’ve never been here — it’s a crazy experience.”