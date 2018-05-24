UW's 2019 recruiting class is ranked No. 19 in the nation by 247sports.com.

Taj Davis, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver from Upland High School in Upland, Calif., announced his commitment to the Washington Huskies on Wednesday night.

Davis, rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com, is the eighth recruit from the 2019 class to make a commitment to UW. The Huskies’ 2019 class is ranked No. 19 in the nation by 247sports (with an average ranking of No. 22 from the main recruiting services).

At UW, Davis will rejoin Upland teammate Cameron Davis (no relation), a running back who made a verbal commitment to the Huskies in January.

Taj Davis had nearly two dozen offers, from the likes of Stanford, Washington State, Cal, UCLA, Utah, Arizona, plus Duke, Vanderbilt, Missouri and others.

He was primarily recruited by UW receivers coach Matt Lubick and running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Keith Bhonapha. He made an unofficial to the UW campus earlier this spring.

“The coaching staff and the offense are the main reasons why I chose the Huskies,” Taj Davis told Greg Biggins of 247sports. “I love the offense and how well I fit in it and I think I can make an early impact there.

“I had a great time on my visit and it just felt like the best place for me, it felt like home. I had a one-hour conversation with coach (Chris) Petersen in his office and he’s a great coach and a great guy. He’s someone I’m very comfortable with and I knew on the visit that Washington was the place for me.”

UW 2019 RECRUITING CLASS

Dylan Morris, 6-1, 200, Graham-Kapowsin HS

Cameron Davis, RB, 6-0, 185, Upland HS, Upland, Calif.

Taj Davis, WR, 6-2, 185, Upland HS, Upland, Calif.

Nathaniel Kalepo, OL, 6-6, 300, Rainier Beach HS

Corey Luciano, OL, 6-5, 286, Diablo Valley College, Pleasant Hill, Calif.

Noa Ngalu, DT, 6-2, 265, Menlo-Atherton HS (Menlo Park, Calif.)

Sama Paama, DT, 6-5, 340, Honolulu (Kaimuki HS)

Kamren Fabiculanan, CB, 6-1, 175, Westlake HS, Westlake Village, Calif.