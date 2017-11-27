Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Richard Newton, a three-star running back from Palmdale, Calif., announced his commitment to the Huskies via Twitter on Monday night.

He’s the 14th known recruit to commit to the Huskies for the Class of 2018, and the 10th on offense — and the first running back.

Newton, listed at 6 feet and 180 pounds on his hudl.com page, chose UW over offers from California, Utah, Washington State and others.

UW’s 2018 RECRUITING CLASS

Most Read Stories

Cyber Sale! Save 90% on digital access.

Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS
Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS
Richard Newton, RB, 6-0, 180, Palmdale HS, Palmdale, Calif.
Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland
Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.
Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.
Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane
MJ Ale, OL, 6-6, 330, Fife High
Victor Curne, OL, 6-5, 320, Second Baptist, Houston
Matteo Mele, OT, 6-6, 270, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Ariz
Draco Bynum, DE, 6-5, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.
Mosiah Nasili-Liu, DL, 6-3, 265, Emerald Ridge HS, Puyallup
Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.
Dominique Hampton, CB, 6-2, 180, Centennial HS, Peoria, Ariz.

UW running back recruit Richard Newton. (via Twitter)
UW running back recruit Richard Newton. (via Twitter)
Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.