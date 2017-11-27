Richard Newton, a three-star running back from Palmdale, Calif., announced his commitment to the Huskies via Twitter on Monday night.

He’s the 14th known recruit to commit to the Huskies for the Class of 2018, and the 10th on offense — and the first running back.

Newton, listed at 6 feet and 180 pounds on his hudl.com page, chose UW over offers from California, Utah, Washington State and others.

UW’s 2018 RECRUITING CLASS

Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS

Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS

Richard Newton, RB, 6-0, 180, Palmdale HS, Palmdale, Calif.

Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland

Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.

Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.

Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane

MJ Ale, OL, 6-6, 330, Fife High

Victor Curne, OL, 6-5, 320, Second Baptist, Houston

Matteo Mele, OT, 6-6, 270, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Ariz

Draco Bynum, DE, 6-5, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.

Mosiah Nasili-Liu, DL, 6-3, 265, Emerald Ridge HS, Puyallup

Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.

Dominique Hampton, CB, 6-2, 180, Centennial HS, Peoria, Ariz.