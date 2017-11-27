Richard Newton, a three-star running back from Palmdale, Calif., announced his commitment to the Huskies via Twitter on Monday night.
He’s the 14th known recruit to commit to the Huskies for the Class of 2018, and the 10th on offense — and the first running back.
Newton, listed at 6 feet and 180 pounds on his hudl.com page, chose UW over offers from California, Utah, Washington State and others.
UW’s 2018 RECRUITING CLASS
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Man whose life sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Gregoire now facing Kent murder charge
Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS
Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS
Richard Newton, RB, 6-0, 180, Palmdale HS, Palmdale, Calif.
Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland
Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.
Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.
Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane
MJ Ale, OL, 6-6, 330, Fife High
Victor Curne, OL, 6-5, 320, Second Baptist, Houston
Matteo Mele, OT, 6-6, 270, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Ariz
Draco Bynum, DE, 6-5, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.
Mosiah Nasili-Liu, DL, 6-3, 265, Emerald Ridge HS, Puyallup
Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.
Dominique Hampton, CB, 6-2, 180, Centennial HS, Peoria, Ariz.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.