He has offers from USC, Oregon, Notre Dame and others.
Troy Fautanu, a 6-foot-4, 262-pound offensive tackle from Henderson, Nev., made a verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies on Thursday.
247Sports.com ranks Fautanu as a three-star prospect. He had offers from USC, Utah, Oregon, Washington State, Cal, Colorado, BYU, Notre Dame and others.
He is the 15th known recruit in UW’s 2019 class.
I am 1000% Committed to the University of Washington. GO DAWGS! #PURP1EREI9N pic.twitter.com/v4amadCibV
— Troy Fautanu ™ (@tFautanu) September 7, 2018
