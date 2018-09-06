He has offers from USC, Oregon, Notre Dame and others.

Troy Fautanu, a 6-foot-4, 262-pound offensive tackle from Henderson, Nev., made a verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies on Thursday.

247Sports.com ranks Fautanu as a three-star prospect. He had offers from USC, Utah, Oregon, Washington State, Cal, Colorado, BYU, Notre Dame and others.

He is the 15th known recruit in UW’s 2019 class.