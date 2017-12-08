He is the 15th known commitment in the Huskies' 2018 class.
MJ Tafisi, a three-star linebacker out of Alta High School in Sandy, Utah, made a verbal commitment to the Huskies on Friday night, according to multiple recruiting services.
Tafisi is one of 11 recruits reportedly on campus this weekend for an official visit.
A first-team all-state selection by the Salt Lake Tribune, he is listed at 6-feet-1 and 220 pounds.
The Huskies offered Tafisi a scholarship on Nov. 8. He had then narrowed his choices down to UW, Oregon, Cal, Utah and Washington State.
UW coach Chris Petersen, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and linebackers coach Bob Gregory made an in-home visit with Tafisi and his family earlier this week.
He is the 15th known commitment for UW’s class of 2018. The early signing period begins Dec. 20.
UW’s 2018 RECRUITING CLASS
Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS
, Bothell
Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS
Richard Newton, RB, 6-0, 180, Palmdale HS, Palmdale, Calif.
Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland
Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.
Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane
MJ Ale, OL, 6-6, 330, Fife High, Fife
Victor Curne, OL, 6-5, 320, Second Baptist, Houston
Matteo Mele, OT, 6-6, 270, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Ariz
Draco Bynum, DE, 6-5, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.
Mosiah Nasili-Liu, DL, 6-3, 265, Emerald Ridge HS, Puyallup
Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.
MJ Tafisi, LB, 6-1, Alta HS, Sandy, Utah
Dominique Hampton, CB, 6-2, 180, Centennial HS, Peoria, Ariz.
