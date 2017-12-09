With 16 commitments, Huskies' 2018 class ranked No. 13 nationally by 247sports.com.
Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a three-star linebacker/defensive end from Pearl City High in Pearl City, Hawaii, has made a verbal commitment to the Huskies, a source has confirmed.
Tupuola-Fetui is the second recruit in as many days to join the Huskies’ 2018 class. Three-star linebacker MJ Tafisi (Sandy, Utah) committed late Friday.
Tupuola-Fetui chose UW over Cal and Vanderbilt, his other two finalists. He is listed as a 6-feet-4 and 240 pounds on his hudl.com page.
He is the 16th known commitment in UW’s 2018 class, which is now ranked No. 13 nationally by 247sports.com.
UW’s 2018 RECRUITING CLASS
Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS
Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS
Richard Newton, RB, 6-0, 180, Palmdale HS, Palmdale, Calif.
Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland
Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.
Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.
Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane
MJ Ale, OL, 6-6, 330, Fife High
Victor Curne, OL, 6-5, 320, Second Baptist, Houston
Matteo Mele, OT, 6-6, 270, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Ariz
Draco Bynum, DE, 6-5, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.
Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DE, 6-4, 240, Pearl City HS, Pearl City, Hawaii
Mosiah Nasili-Liu, DL, 6-3, 265, Emerald Ridge HS, Puyallup
Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.
MJ Tafisi, LB, 6-1, Alta HS, Sandy, Utah
Dominique Hampton, CB, 6-2, 180, Centennial HS, Peoria, Ariz.
