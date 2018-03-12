He is the fourth recruit to join UW's 2019 recruiting class.

The Huskies have added another big body to their 2019 offensive recruiting class.

Corey Luciano, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman out of Diablo Valley (Calif.) College, announced his commitment to the Huskies on Monday. He reportedly had other offers from USC, Washington State, Nebraska and more.

He is the second offensive lineman in UW’s 2019 class, joining Rainier Beach’s Nathaniel Kalepo. The Huskies also have commitments from quarterback Dylan Morris out of Graham-Kapowsin and running back Cameron Davis from Upland, Calif.