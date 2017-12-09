With 17 known commitments — their third in 24 hours — Huskies' 2018 class on verge of a top-10 national ranking.
Sam Taimani, a four-star offensive/defensive lineman from East High in Salt Lake City, made a verbal commitment to the Huskies on Saturday evening, the third for UW in about 24 hours.
The Huskies have 17 known commitments for their 2018 class, which has vaulted to a No. 11 national ranking from 247sports.com.
Taimani chose UW over offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Utah and others.
He is one of 11 recruits on campus this weekend and the second recruit from Utah to commit to the Huskies in as many days, joining linebacker MJ Tafisi (Sandy, Utah). Defensive end/linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui announced his commitment earlier Saturday.
UW defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe and offensive line coach Scott Huff have been battling over which position Taimani will play with the Huskies.
“Coach Huff wants me at guard because if how I get off the ball and he really likes my aggressiveness, but they really want me on defense, too,” Taimani told 247sports. “Huff keeps fighting with Malloe saying they need me on offense, so I’m just excited to go in there and compete for a spot no matter where that is.
“I just knew where I wanted to be and that’s Washington. I’m wrapping up everything and I’m Washington all the way, and definitely planning to get active recruiting other guys. The plan is to sign on Dec. 20.”
UW’s 2018 RECRUITING CLASS
Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS
Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS
Richard Newton, RB, 6-0, 180, Palmdale HS, Palmdale, Calif.
Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland
Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.
Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.
Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane
MJ Ale, OL, 6-6, 330, Fife High
Victor Curne, OL, 6-5, 320, Second Baptist, Houston
Matteo Mele, OT, 6-6, 270, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Ariz
Draco Bynum, DL, 6-5, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.
Mosiah Nasili-Liu, DL, 6-3, 265, Emerald Ridge HS, Puyallup
Sam Taimani, 6-2, 315, East HS, Salt Lake City
Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DL, 6-4, 240, Pearl City HS, Pearl City, Hawaii
Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.
MJ Tafisi, LB, 6-1, Alta HS, Sandy, Utah
Dominique Hampton, CB, 6-2, 180, Centennial HS, Peoria, Ariz.
Purple Reign pic.twitter.com/y6YqbkMmgZ
— Taki (@Sammiuela) November 29, 2017
