Jacob Bandes, one of the top-rated defensive tackles in the nation, made a verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies on Friday.

Bandes, listed at 6 feet 3 and 306 pounds, becomes the highest-rated recruit in the Huskies’ 2019 class. 247Sports.com ranks him as the nation’s No. 3 defensive tackle and the 28th-ranked recruit overall.

He chose UW over Clemson, Oregon, California, Colorado, Florida and others.

Bandes, out of Pittsburg High in Antioch, Calif., further strengthens one of the Huskies’ biggest roster needs, becoming the third defensive tackle in UW’s 2019 class.

Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared Bandes to former UCLA tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, now with the Oakland Raiders.

“Bandes has a rare combination of size, power and quickness,” Biggins wrote. “(He) is so powerful that he’s able to jar an opposing guard or center with his initial punch and then flashes the quickest to get up the field. He’s a high motor player and plays with extreme effort. He’s a self-motivated athlete and someone you won’t have to worry about playing with the right amount of intensity and fire. He always competes at a high level and with his raw talent and upside, he’s a player we think can step in and compete for playing time as a true freshman.”