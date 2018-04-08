Paama's commitment is another victory for defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe, a Hawaii native who recruits the islands.

The Huskies’ renewed efforts to recruit Hawaii continue to gain steam.

Sama Paama, one of the biggest (literally) recruits in Hawaii’s 2019 class, made a verbal commitment to Washington coaches during an unofficial visit to campus this weekend.

Paama, who plays offensive guard and defensive tackle Kaimuki High in Honolulu, is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He is listed at 6-feet-4 and 330 pounds. He could wind up playing offense or defense at UW.

The Huskies, who did not have a player from Hawaii on their 2017 roster, have made a concerted push to recruit the islands, and gained ground with the signing of outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Pearl City) in their 2018 class.

Paama’s commitment is another victory for defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe, a Hawaii native who recruits the islands.

Paama also had scholarship offers from USC, Oregon, Arizona State, Nebraska, among others.

He is the sixth recruit to make a public commitment to the Huskies for 2019.