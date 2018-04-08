Paama's commitment is another victory for defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe, a Hawaii native who recruits the islands.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Huskies’ renewed efforts to recruit Hawaii continue to gain steam.

Sama Paama, one of the biggest (literally) recruits in Hawaii’s 2019 class, made a verbal commitment to Washington coaches during an unofficial visit to campus this weekend.

Paama, who plays offensive guard and defensive tackle Kaimuki High in Honolulu, is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He is listed at 6-feet-4 and 330 pounds. He could wind up playing offense or defense at UW.

The Huskies, who did not have a player from Hawaii on their 2017 roster, have made a concerted push to recruit the islands, and gained ground with the signing of outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Pearl City) in their 2018 class.

Paama’s commitment is another victory for defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe, a Hawaii native who recruits the islands.

Paama also had scholarship offers from USC, Oregon, Arizona State, Nebraska, among others.

He is the sixth recruit to make a public commitment to the Huskies for 2019.

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.