247Sports ranks McDuffie as a top-75 recruit nationally.

Trent McDuffie, a four-star cornerback from Southern California powerhouse St. John Bosco, announced a verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies on Wednesday evening.

He is the 20th known recruit to commit to UW’s 2019 recruiting class.

Listed at 5-feet-10.5 and 186 pounds, McDuffie is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 66 overall recruit in the country and the No. 8 cornerback in the 2019 class.