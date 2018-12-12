247Sports ranks McDuffie as a top-75 recruit nationally.
Trent McDuffie, a four-star cornerback from Southern California powerhouse St. John Bosco, announced a verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies on Wednesday evening.
He is the 20th known recruit to commit to UW’s 2019 recruiting class.
Listed at 5-feet-10.5 and 186 pounds, McDuffie is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 66 overall recruit in the country and the No. 8 cornerback in the 2019 class.
Washington… I’m home 🐺☔️ #PURP1EREI9N #GODAWGS pic.twitter.com/ADvTshWxRP
— Trent McDuffie (@trent_mcduffie) December 13, 2018
