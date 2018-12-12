247Sports ranks McDuffie as a top-75 recruit nationally.

Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Trent McDuffie, a four-star cornerback from Southern California powerhouse St. John Bosco, announced a verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies on Wednesday evening.

He is the 20th known recruit to commit to UW’s 2019 recruiting class.

Listed at 5-feet-10.5 and 186 pounds, McDuffie is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 66 overall recruit in the country and the No. 8 cornerback in the 2019 class.

Most Read Sports Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.