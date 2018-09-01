It's the biggest season opener in Husky football history. No. 6 Washington heads into SEC country for the first time since their playoff loss to Alabama to take on the No. 9 Auburn Tigers. We're at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta bringing you live updates and analysis.
No. 6 Washington Huskies (0-0) vs. No. 9 Auburn Tigers (0-0)
12:30 p.m. | Mercedes Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Ga.
TV: ABC (Ch. 4) | Radio: 1000 AM | Stream: WatchESPN
Jump to: Highlights » | Photos » | Comments »
Top stories:
- All-American left tackle Trey Adams OUT for UW
- Stone | Browning has an opportunity to silence his critics vs. Auburn
- Stone | What’s at stake for the Huskies in their huge season-opener
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies entering 2018
- Game-by-game breakdown of the Huskies’ schedule
- PICK ‘EM: How will UW do in 2018?
Photos:
FOOTBALL PREVIEW
- Sorry, Seahawks, your time has passed. Seattle’s a Husky town now.
- Who rules Seattle? Not the first time the Huskies have overtaken Hawks
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.