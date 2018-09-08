The No. 9 Huskies are back on Montlake for the first time since last season, hosting FCS North Dakota in their home opener as they try to rebound from a tough season-opening loss to Auburn in Atlanta. Follow here for updates, analysis and highlights from Husky Stadium.
No. 9 Washington Huskies (0-1)
vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-0)
2 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle, Wash.
TV: Pac-12 Networks | Radio: 1000 AM | Stream: Pac-12.com
Jump to: Highlights » | Photos » | Comments »
PREGAME
Top stories:
- What to watch for, plus Adam Jude’s prediction
- No. 9 Huskies eager to get back on winning track in home opener
- Huskies ‘for sure’ plan to get Salvon Ahmed more involved
- North Dakota QB Andrew Zimmerman, a Monroe HS graduate, would love to spoil Huskies’ season
- Five-star WR Kyle Ford is making his official visit to UW this weekend
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.