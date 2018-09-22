No. 10 Washington Huskies (2-1, 1-0)
vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1, 0-0)
7:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ESPN | Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM | Stream: WatchESPN
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Jump to: Photos » | Highlights » | Comments »
Top stories:
- A year after the cupcake broadcast, an inside look at Washington and ESPN’s somewhat cantankerous relationship
- ‘It’s all love’ between former HS standout teammates Byron Murphy and N’Keal Harry heading into their first college showdown
- For Chris Petersen and the Huskies, ASU has proved as tough an opponent as any
- In Herm Edwards, Chris Petersen is facing his ‘opposite’
- What to watch for tonight, plus Adam Jude’s prediction
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.