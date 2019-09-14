#23 Washington Huskies (1-1, 0-1)

vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0)

4:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle

TV: Pac-12 Network | Radio: 1000 AM | Stream: Pac-12.com

Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »

A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports

QUARTER 2

7:35 | Washington 35, Hawaii 0 Salvon Ahmed sets up a score for Richard Newton with a 42-yard carry to get the Huskies inside the 10-yard line. Newton then takes the wildcat snap, like he did in week one, five yards for the touchdown.

9:43 | Washington 28, Hawaii 0 The Warriors have twice driven into Husky territory but come away with no points after their drives stalled and called on kicker Ryan Meskell for two kicks longer than any he’s ever made. He missed both.

13:32 | Washington 28, Hawaii 0 Jacob Eason is on fire. He’s dropping dimes and, this week, his receivers are catching them. Aaron Fuller is the latest recipient of a touchdown pass. Afterward, the Pac-12 Network broadcast crew wonders if Russell Wilson could even make this throw.

Jacob Eason. Aaron Fuller. 💰. 🎯 🎯 🎯 pic.twitter.com/4rh2sRflBq — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 15, 2019

QUARTER 1

First-quarter impressions from Mike Vorel:

If Washington fans were to dream up a perfect start, that might have been it. Junior quarterback Jacob Eason hit tight end Hunter Bryant down the seam on the Huskies’ third offensive play for a 47-yard touchdown. Senior safety Myles Bryant snatched UW’s first interception of the season on Hawaii’s second offensive play. Junior running back Sean McGrew skirted up the middle for a 22-yard touchdown, and true freshman wide receiver Puka Nacua’s first career reception went for a 28-yard score. Eason was 8-10 for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the quarter, and Hawaii kicker Ryan Meskell narrowly missed a 55-yard field goal attempt as well.

In summary: it was a good quarter for the home team.

6:02 | Washington 21, Hawaii 0 You wanted Puka Nacua. You got Puka Nacua. The true freshman checks in with his first reception and first touchdown, hauling in a 28-yard strike from Jacob Eason.

First catch ✅

First TD ✅ True freshman Puka Nacua 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/wiYpx17xGX — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 15, 2019

11:36 | Washington 14, Hawaii 0 First, Myles Bryant pulls in an interception for UW’s first forced turnover of the season, then the Huskies execute an up-tempo, quick-strike drive, capped off by a Sean McGrew 22-yard touchdown run.

13:44 | Washington 7, Hawaii 0 It took longer to eject Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley for targeting than it did for the Huskies to score their first touchdown. Jacob Eason hits Hunter Bryant over the middle for 47 yards. UW goes 76 yards in 1:16.