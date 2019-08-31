No. 13 Washington Huskies (0-0)

vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (0-0)

12 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle

TV: Pac-12 Network | Radio: 1000 AM | Stream: Pac-12.com

Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 |Q4 | Comments »

A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports

QUARTER 1

Some thoughts on the first quarter from Mike Vorel:

What a start for Jacob Eason. In his first UW start, the junior from Lake Stevens completed 9 of 10 passes, throwing for 110 yards and two touchdowns. There was obviously a ton of anticipation surrounding No. 10 entering Saturday’s game, and Eason delivered in that first quarter. It also helps that he has yet to be touched by an Eastern Washington Eagle.

But, it must be said, Eason didn’t do everything. Senior wide receiver Aaron Fuller’s twisting one-handed 7-yard TD grab on a fade may already be the catch of the year. Tight end Hunter Bryant has also hauled in two passes for 24 yards.

One potential negative: senior center Nick Harris left the game with what looked like a leg injury. He later was walking on his own power on the sideline, so it may not be serious.

Defensively, the Huskies – specifically, their linebackers – are blitzing much more than expected early. We’ll have to see if that strategy extends beyond the season opener.

4:17 | Washington 21, Eastern 0 Aaron Fuller, oh my! On a free play from the 7-yard line, Jacob Eason floats a ball to the corner of the end zone that the senior receiver had no business catching. But, oh, did he. That’s three touchdowns in the first quarter of the Jacob Eason era, and he’s 8 of 9 for 105 yards.

What a grab by Aaron Fuller! #EWUvsUW pic.twitter.com/l13pUOTIeA — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 31, 2019

6:29 | Washington 14, Eastern 0 Not good for the Huskies: Senior center Nick Harris goes down and needs to be helped off the field. That comes after news this morning that receiver Ty Jones will likely miss the majority of the season.

Advertising

8:07 | Washington 14, Eastern 0 That’s right — eight seconds elapsed. On the first play since taking over, Jacob Eason throws a bomb to Andre Baccellia for a 50-yard touchdown strike.

The Jacob Eason era has arrived 💪pic.twitter.com/cvgCz0Gs6n — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 31, 2019

8:15 | Washington 7, Eastern 0 The Huskies take over at midfield after Josiah Bronson and Levi Onwuzurike combine for UW’s first sack of the season on fourth down.

10:22 | Washington 7, Eastern 0 Sound the siren, the Huskies have their first touchdown of the season! Who had running back Richard Newton in the office pool? He takes a direct snap in the wildcat on fourth and 2 and scoots 23 yards into the end zone.

Richard Newton goes 23 yards for the first @UW_Football TD of the season 🔥 #EWUvsUW pic.twitter.com/8kR5mgoakf — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 31, 2019

15:00 | Washington 0, Eastern 0 It’s for real: Jacob Eason has taken the field. Get your first look at the Huskies’ highly anticipated new quarterback (and those Adidas threads 🔥)

PREGAME

I'll probably tweet this video out seven times this season. Game day. pic.twitter.com/z4CiQaYzFK — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 31, 2019