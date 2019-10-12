UW Huskies (4-2, 1-2)

at Arizona Wildcats (4-1, 2-0)

8 p.m. | Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.

TV: FS1 | Radio: 1000 AM / 97.7 FM | Stream: FOX Sports GO

Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »

A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports

QUARTER 2

8:55 | Washington 13, Arizona 3 What the offense can’t do, the defense can, apparently. Khalil Tate is chased down and loses the ball, only for Brandon Wellington to recover and rumble into the end zone.

UW defense: 7️⃣

UW offense: 6️⃣

Arizona: 3️⃣ Brandon Wellington scoop and score extends the Huskies' lead! #UWvsAZ pic.twitter.com/pxWiL9o0P4 — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 13, 2019

12:59 | Washington 6, Arizona 3 A nightmarish sequence of events leads to an Arizona field goal to get the Wildcats on the board. The Huskies came within inches of blocking the Arizona punt, then Aaron Fuller muffed it on the receiving end and the Wildcats recovered. Not great.

Wildcat see, Wildcat do. 😸@ArizonaFBall recovers a muffed punt of its own thanks to Xavier Bell, and the Cats' offense is back on the field. 📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/vXS9R1CvVq — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 13, 2019

QUARTER 1

Quick-hit thoughts from Mike Vorel after one quarter:

UW’s red zone problems persist.

That’s putting it mildly.

Through the first quarter Saturday night, Washington has blocked a punt, recovered a muffed punt and ripped off a 44-yard run … and the Huskies lead 6-0. There have been a couple dumbfounding play calls near the red zone, including throwing short on third-and-10 and running up the gut on third-and-goal from the 5. The good news is that UW’s defense is creating consistent pressure, sacking Khalil Tate once and allowing just 16 rushing yards and 1.4 yards per carry. The Huskies managed just one garbage time sack in last week’s loss at Stanford.

If the glass is half full through one quarter, it’s the Husky defense that filled it.

0:35 | Washington 6, Arizona 0 Washington makes another huge play, this time on special teams, as Arizona returner Thomas Reed III can’t handle the punt and UW recovers inside the 10. But the Huskies can’t get in the end zone and settle for another Peyton Henry chip shot.

DAWGS BALL

DAWGS BALL

DAWGS BALL#PurpleReign 📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/q3QcVwauiU — Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 13, 2019

5:40 | Washington 3, Arizona 0 This time the Huskies come away with points, but not a touchdown. Sean McGrew broke off a 44-yard run to put the Huskies in scoring position, but they didn’t move much further. Peyton Henry came on for a 27-yard field goal to put UW on the board.

10:37 | Washington 0, Arizona 0 Richard Newton’s absence is being felt early. The Huskies can’t pick up a first down on two tries from third and 2 and fourth and 1 inside Arizona territory. UW comes up empty after getting good field position from Levi Onwuzurike’s blocked punt.

15:00 | Washington 0, Arizona 0 So, rather than junior Brandon McKinney, it’s another true freshman, Asa Turner, who gets the start at safety in place of Cameron Williams.

Advertising

PREGAME

7:20 p.m. Washington senior center Nick Harris will not play against Arizona for health reasons, a spokesperson confirmed on Saturday evening. Redshirt freshman Matteo Mele will make his first career start.

Harris – a 6-foot-1, 302-pound senior from Inglewood, Calif. – has started 34 games in his UW career, including 32 of the last 33. He left in the first half of UW’s season-opening win over Eastern Washington with a knee injury but returned to start in the next five games.

Mele, meanwhile, could have a special homecoming on Saturday night. The Tucson, Ariz., product and former Salpointe Catholic High School standout wil make his first college start against his hometown team. The 6-5, 305-pound offensive lineman has played in three games this season. — Mike Vorel

7:01 p.m. About an hour until kickoff, here’s a stat: UW is 0-2 this season in games that started after 7 p.m. The Huskies are 6-4 in such games since 2017. This amounts to their latest kickoff since 2015; they won that one — 49-3 over Arizona. Mike Vorel has more here.

5:19 p.m. In case you missed it, Washington will have a new starting safety tonight, our Mike Vorel reports. True freshman Cameron Williams impressed throughout camp and started the Huskies’ first six games. He made big plays, but he also made big mistakes. And he’s taking a seat this week with junior Brandon McKinney in his spot. Read more on the move here.