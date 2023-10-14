No. 7 UW Huskies (5-0) vs. No. 8 Oregon (5-0)
Pregame coverage: “College GameDay” | ESPN | 6-9 a.m.
Game coverage: 12:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: ABC | Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR
GameDay Crew blown away by UW crowd
"This is a spotlight on West Coast football," ESPN analyst Pat Macafee said. "This is one of the most impressive things I've seen humans do. It's raining. It's miserable. It's 6 a.m. And they've been out here all morning. Shout-out to the Washington Huskies fanbase being a beautiful representation of college football."
Setting the stage for ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ show Saturday at UW
For the first time since 2016, ESPN’s “College GameDay” will host a live show in Seattle to preview one of the biggest games in Husky football history.
Before No. 7 Washington (5-0) takes on No. 8 Oregon (5-0) at 12:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium, the GameDay crew — Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard, among others — will be on campus for a three-hour show to whip fans into a frenzy. The celebrity picker during the show will be comedian Joel McHale, who’s from Seattle.
The show takes place at Red Square on UW’s campus from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The GameDay pit will open at 4 a.m. for fans. For folks not up for the early wake-up call, the show will air live on ESPN and ESPNU.
Here’s why Washington’s official rival is now in Eugene and not Pullman
The distance from Seattle to Eugene is virtually identical to that of Seattle to Pullman — roughly 285 miles, not as the crow flies but as the sedan drives.
I’ll leave it to you to decide if you prefer the often maddening I-5 slog heading south, or the bucolic two-lane haul heading east. But when it comes to football, it seems undeniable that the University of Oregon and the University of Washington are drifting ever closer together, while UW and Washington State are being increasingly distanced from each other — not geographically, but metaphorically.
Now we have the game to end all games between No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon on Saturday, a majestic matchup in every sense. The stakes when the Huskies host the Ducks couldn’t be higher. On the line is Pac-12 supremacy (as fleeting as that distinction will be), Heisman Trophy positioning and the inside track to the College Football Playoff.
I also see this game as the official delineation of what had been increasingly clear for years — that Oregon has unequivocally usurped the Cougars as the preeminent rival of the Huskies.
UW-Oregon: What to watch for in Top-10 showdown
Heisman time?
UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix have both played like Heisman Trophy frontrunners in their teams’ undefeated starts. Both were also at their best in the Huskies’ 37-34 win over the Ducks last fall — with Penix throwing for 408 yards and two touchdowns and Nix adding 279 passing yards, 55 rushing yards and three total TDs. In a quarterback-stuffed college football season — featuring Penix, Nix, USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, etc. — these are the stages and games that ultimately sit atop a signal caller’s resume. Which quarterback will lift his team on national television, in the first match up of two Pac-12 teams ranked 5-0 or better since 2004? Which will position his program for a College Football Playoff run by dispatching his greatest rival? If Penix is indeed the premier player in college football, he’ll show it on Saturday.
