HuskiesHusky FootballSports LiveHuskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch UW-Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 21, 2019 at 3:33 pm Updated Dec. 21, 2019 at 3:40 pm Washington head coach Chris Petersen speaks with reporters ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) By Seattle Times sports staff UW Huskies vs. No. 19 Boise State 4:30 p.m. | Sam Boyd Stadium | Las Vegas TV: ABC | Radio: 1000 AM / 97.7 FM | Stream: WatchESPN Jump to: Live updates » | Comments » Live updates: 3:31 pm The Seattle Times is live from the Las Vegas Bowl Another bucket list destination crossed off pic.twitter.com/6z6hF4GHeV — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 21, 2019 Seattle Times sports staff Most Read Sports StoriesSeahawks' Al Woods suspended four games for using performance-enhancing drugs WATCHSports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and eventsSeahawks notebook: Russell Wilson says he’d welcome back Josh Gordon and five defensive starters sit out practice WATCHWho should Seahawks' fans root for this weekend? Here's a previewEastside Catholic goes broke in trip to Las Vegas, falls in Geico State Champions Bowl Series View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.